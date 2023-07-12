James Rodríguez turns 32 this Wednesday. The one who knew how to be a figure of the Colombian National Team, the ’10’ of Real Madrid and an outstanding player at Bayern Munich, tries to go back to being what he was before, after two years in which his career entered a shadow cone.

Today, James does not have a team nor does he sound so strong in the market as was the case just a couple of years ago, by the hand of its businessman, the Portuguese Jorge Mendes.

Since his departure from Olympiacos in Greece on April 14, the player has made several public appearances training alone to try to stay in shape. He even put on the training uniform of the Colombian National Team again to work, without any other partner, at the sports headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation, in Bogotá.

The last thing that is known about James is that he is in Miami. This Tuesday he published some photographs with his daughter, Salomé, who celebrated his birthday. “What a surprise my daughter had me. This is priceless and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. Almost 32 years now,” the player wrote.

What could be the future of James Rodríguez?

The United States could be James’ next sporting destination. The arrival of Lionel Messi (who, by the way, would be presented this Sunday at Inter Miami) puts the spotlight on the soccer world in MLS, which also wants to show its power in the face of the World Cup that that country will organize in 2026 together with Mexico and Canada. And from there there could be some interest in the Colombian player.

In May of this year, in an interview with RCN and Win Sports, James had tacitly ruled out returning to the American continent.



“I want to continue in Europe, where I can play every three days, because I feel good physically and I can give more, because I have talent and quality; I love working, I’m a professional, so don’t hesitate, but no matter what I say about myself, I know what I am”, said then. He sounded for Besiktas, from Turkey, but the president of that club not only ruled him out, but also said that he did not know him.

⚽ “In Europe the season is ending, so the teams have not planned the following season. It will begin to move in June and July to see who wants the ’10′” James Rodríguez, Colombian reference. #JAMESxWIN pic.twitter.com/RDpkNdGJLw — Win Sports TV (@WinSportsTV) May 29, 2023

James’ most recent posts on social media, apart from his work at the gym, are more related to his private businesses, such as his coffee brand and his new restaurant in the north of Bogotá. The player gives very few clues about his football future.

This week the rumor of a possible return to Argentina arose, but it was more a wish than anything else. Julio Barraza, James’s teammate at the 2009 Banfield champion and current team coach, said he had spoken with him. And on ESPN, Faustino Asprilla assured that if Millonarios had hired Radamel Falcao García, Nacional would have made the effort for James. Hard to check.

The only real thing today is that this July 12 James has no teammates to celebrate. A year ago he did it at Al Rayyan, from where he left abruptly. The future is uncertain.

