Thursday, September 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

James retaliates after missing a penalty and scores a goal with Sao Paulo, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 21, 2023
in Sports
0
James retaliates after missing a penalty and scores a goal with Sao Paulo, video

Close


Close

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez

Photo:

Twitter Sao Paulo FC

James Rodriguez

The Colombian celebrates scoring, after having missed a penalty.

See also  James Rodríguez is emerging as a starter in his debut in the Copa Sudamericana

James Rodriguez He had a strange game with Sao Paulo against Fortaleza in the Brazilian championship, this Wednesday.

The Colombian was motivated to return to the team’s starting position, after being substituted in the Brazilian Cup match against Flamengo.

But in the first half and when his team was already down 0-1, the Colombian missed the opportunity to tie with a penalty saved by the visiting goalkeeper.

James remained on the court for the second half, watching as Sao Paulo already fell 0-2. Until in the 78th minute he found the added goal.

James took advantage of a false start by Fortaleza, and upon receiving the ball he kicked from mid-distance, without force, but with some effect, and the goalkeeper felt cheated and did not react to the shot that came even without force, for 1-2.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#James #retaliates #missing #penalty #scores #goal #Sao #Paulo #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Venezuela carries out massive evictions in the Tocorón prison, controlled by the Aragua Train

Venezuela carries out massive evictions in the Tocorón prison, controlled by the Aragua Train

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result