James retaliates after missing a penalty and scores a goal with Sao Paulo, video

James Rodriguez He had a strange game with Sao Paulo against Fortaleza in the Brazilian championship, this Wednesday.

The Colombian was motivated to return to the team’s starting position, after being substituted in the Brazilian Cup match against Flamengo.

But in the first half and when his team was already down 0-1, the Colombian missed the opportunity to tie with a penalty saved by the visiting goalkeeper.

James remained on the court for the second half, watching as Sao Paulo already fell 0-2. Until in the 78th minute he found the added goal.

James took advantage of a false start by Fortaleza, and upon receiving the ball he kicked from mid-distance, without force, but with some effect, and the goalkeeper felt cheated and did not react to the shot that came even without force, for 1-2.

