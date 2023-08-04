Daniela Ospinathe ex-partner of James Rodríguez, was one of the celebrities who was present at the duel between Inter Miami and Orlando City, a duel that Lionel Messi’s team won in the Leagues Cup on Wednesday.

(It may interest you: James blushes: his reaction in Sao Paulo when being consulted by the artist Anitta)

Although their relationship ended a while ago, James and Daniela keep in touch because of their daughter Salomé, so Ospina is aware of what is happening in the soccer player’s career.

Thumbs up from Daniela

The former couple announced their divorce in July 2017.

Precisely, in her time in Florida, Daniela took advantage of to give his opinion on the signing of James to the club Sao Paulo of Brazil.

In a chat with the journalist Ricardo el ‘gato’ Arce, Daniela gave the go-ahead for James’ decision to sign for the popular Brazilian club, although it was few words.

“He is a very talented player, very talented,” was Daniela Ospina’s phrase from one of the boxes at the DRV PNK Stadium, home of Inter Miami.

When asked if she believed that James could resume his level now that he has arrived in the Brazilian league and contribute to the Colombian National Team, she replied: “I hope so, he is a very talented player and he has everything to continue doing so.”

He also said that he hopes Jame will stay in football for a long time.

What Daniela did elaborate on was Messi’s moment at Inter: “He continues to show his magic, he gave us two goals and I hope that in these two or three years he continues to achieve many more achievements in his career. He did not come to Miami for a walk, when you enter the field, they want to eat the world. It is impressive what the signing of him here in Miami has done, ”she said.

SPORTS AND FOOTBALL

More sports news