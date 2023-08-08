James receives great news in Sao Paulo ahead of his debut

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James Rodriguez, in Sao Paulo.
Instagram James Rodríguez, EFE
The Colombian is getting ready to have his premiere in Brazil.
James Rodriguez he has worked hard since his arrival in Sao Paulo. He has resumed group training, which is the highest demand to have a prompt debut with his new team and meet the expectations that have been generated with his arrival.
Ready to play
The first step was to start working with the team, train thoroughly and start living with his new teammates.
The next thing his premiere arrives, he jumps onto the field with his new shirt. And for that, an official protocol was needed for James to have the green light. He already has it.
Sao Paulo confirmed this Monday that the player is already authorized by the Brazilian Football Confederation. papers in order and everything ready for the technical body to decide to include it in the call.
“Registered in the CBF and released to defend the Tricolor,” says the message from Sao Paulo.
Thus, it is expected that James will have his first minutes next Sunday when Sao Paulo faces Flamengo in Serie A in Brazil. The match will be at the Maracana stadium.
SPORTS
