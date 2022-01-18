The start of James Rodriguez It has been more positive than at the end of 2021. He is playing and is key in the Al Rayyan, with which he has been standing out, contributing to the team to get out of the crisis of poor results.

James was vital in the previous round of the Qatari league, scoring twice in Al Rayyan’s 3-0 win against Al Wakrah.

Earlier, he provided an assist in his team’s loss to Umm Salal, 2-3. He also provided an assist two games ago, in the away win against Al Shamal.

So James is showing that his level is on the rise, and that what he needs is to play to regain his rhythm and effectiveness.

New challenge

Well, the new turn is this Tuesday, when Al Rayyan visits Al-Khor, in a new day of Qatari football, at 10:30 am (Colombian time).

It will be a key game for the Colombian team that is eagerly seeking to get away from the relegation places.

Today Al Rayyan is in 9th place, with 15 points, so despite the improvement, they still need to string together some good results to be better placed in the table.

As for James, he plays with the expectation of having the tie less than two weeks away. Already Reinaldo Rueda, DT of Colombia, referred to him and commented that “James has been growing, letting go little by little, playing a more fluid game.”

