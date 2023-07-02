James puts on the Tolima shirt and revolutionizes the fans

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James Rodríguez with the Tolima shirt.
James Rodríguez with the Tolima shirt.
The footballer is once again a sensation on social networks.
James Rodriguez He became a sensation again for his public appearances during his stay in Colombia. Now, he caused a sensation among the fans of Deportes Tolima.
(You may be interested in: Video: James Rodríguez unleashed this madness in the Ibagué shopping center)
James arrived in Ibaguñe this week to visit his relatives during the traditional San Pedro festivities, which are celebrated in the department.
He also arrived to open a café he owned in one of the city’s shopping centers.
Precisely, James was in the news because he appeared in a shopping center, causing a revolution among the Ibaguereños who had the opportunity to see the star of the Colombia selection.
The presence of the scorer of the World Cup in Brazil 2014today without a team, unleashed a madness on the site, as the fans turned to be close to the figure.
With the 10 of Tolima
Now James ingratiated himself with Ibagué by wearing the Deportes Tolima jersey with the number 10 and his name on the back.
James is still waiting to define his sporting future, but in the meantime enjoy the country and excite football fans with details like this.
💥
James Rodríguez🇨🇴 takes advantage of his vacation in Colombia and received the personalized Tolima🐷 shirt😱
Does it look good on you?🤔 pic.twitter.com/0lln65NjVB
– Goal kick (@SaqueDeMetaCO) July 1, 2023
SPORTS
