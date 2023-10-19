The steering wheel James Rodriguez He was one of the most outstanding players of the Colombian team in the draw, last Tuesday, against the Ecuador team, in Quito, for the fourth round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The São Paulo player left every last drop of sweat , He had good passing effectiveness, he finished at the opposite goal and also ‘fought’.

(You can read: James Rodríguez entered the ideal eleven of Conmebol)

In a video on the Tik Tok social network, the ‘fight’ that the man from Cucuta had with an assistant from the Ecuadorian team was recorded. In the images, James is seen exchanging words with the member of the coaching staff of the team from the neighboring country, while the coach of Ecuador, the Spanish Félix Sánchez, was in the middle of the two. However, the reason for the discussion was not clear.

The conversation must have escalated because from one moment to the next James approached the Ecuadorian coach, whom he also rebuked and even slapped. Ecuador’s substitute goalkeeper intervened by taking James by the shoulders and separating him from the Iberian strategist.

At that moment, the same technical assistant who had discussed with James before He re-entered the scene and again said something to the Colombian, who looked very upset by the situation.

(We recommend: Karim Benzema, in trouble after serious accusation: France analyzes taking drastic measures)

The video is interrupted when James is invited by the fourth referee to suspend the discussion with the two members of the Ecuadorian coaching staff.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More Sports news