You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
James Rodríguez.
Screenshots
James Rodriguez.
They reveal the video of the moment in which James ‘got carried away by the fever’.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The steering wheel James Rodriguez He was one of the most outstanding players of the Colombian team in the draw, last Tuesday, against the Ecuador team, in Quito, for the fourth round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The São Paulo player left every last drop of sweat , He had good passing effectiveness, he finished at the opposite goal and also ‘fought’.
(You can read: James Rodríguez entered the ideal eleven of Conmebol)
In a video on the Tik Tok social network, the ‘fight’ that the man from Cucuta had with an assistant from the Ecuadorian team was recorded. In the images, James is seen exchanging words with the member of the coaching staff of the team from the neighboring country, while the coach of Ecuador, the Spanish Félix Sánchez, was in the middle of the two. However, the reason for the discussion was not clear.
The conversation must have escalated because from one moment to the next James approached the Ecuadorian coach, whom he also rebuked and even slapped. Ecuador’s substitute goalkeeper intervened by taking James by the shoulders and separating him from the Iberian strategist.
At that moment, the same technical assistant who had discussed with James before He re-entered the scene and again said something to the Colombian, who looked very upset by the situation.
(We recommend: Karim Benzema, in trouble after serious accusation: France analyzes taking drastic measures)
The video is interrupted when James is invited by the fourth referee to suspend the discussion with the two members of the Ecuadorian coaching staff.
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL
More Sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#James #played #fought #Ecuador #Colombia #match