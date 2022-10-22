James not only made assistance, see the spectacular taco that arouses praise

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James, in the Olympiacos jersey.
Olympiacos Twitter
The Colombian shone in the new triumph of Olympiacos.
October 22, 2022, 04:35 PM
James Rodriguez had another great performance with the Olympiacosthis Saturday in the 2-0 win against Panetolikos, in a match on date 9 of the Greek Super League.
James not only participated in the assistance of his team’s second goal, but also had another decisive play in the first score.
James chimed in with a beautiful cue, starting the play that ended at the net. His cue went straight to Bakambu, who assisted Pep Biel, the author of the great goal.
The Greek press highlights the performance of the Colombian, who continues to raise his level game by game and is already very attached to the Greek team.
fancy cue
