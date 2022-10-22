Sunday, October 23, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

James not only made assistance, see the spectacular taco that arouses praise

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 22, 2022
in Sports
0


close

James Rodriguez

James, in the Olympiacos jersey.

Photo:

Olympiacos Twitter

James, in the Olympiacos jersey.

The Colombian shone in the new triumph of Olympiacos.

James Rodriguez had another great performance with the Olympiacosthis Saturday in the 2-0 win against Panetolikos, in a match on date 9 of the Greek Super League.

James not only participated in the assistance of his team’s second goal, but also had another decisive play in the first score.

James chimed in with a beautiful cue, starting the play that ended at the net. His cue went straight to Bakambu, who assisted Pep Biel, the author of the great goal.

The Greek press highlights the performance of the Colombian, who continues to raise his level game by game and is already very attached to the Greek team.

fancy cue

SPORTS

more sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Maignan: "It's a crazy Milan, I bring it back to the top in Europe with my idol Ibra"

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#James #assistance #spectacular #taco #arouses #praise

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition for Nintendo Switch postponed a step away from launch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.