Habitually the success of a sporting feat could be measured by the effusiveness of the fans.

The triumphs of the great glories of different disciplines are often immortalized in books, movies and the memories of the general population. However, it is true that in the midst of passion a new unit has also emerged to iconize great characters: baby names.

Based on this singularity, the betting portal ‘Betsperts’ set itself a task: discover which athlete has inspired the most baby baptisms.

The sports stars who inspired namesakes

Michael Jordan has not been able to delete the conversation.

“We collect information from athletes with unique names, who debuted or retired after the year 2000. We observed when the athlete debuted and add up the number of times the names were used before and after their debut, before calculating the percentage increase. Likewise, we used figures from official records to find out if the number of baby names for those athletes had increased,” explains the page in its peculiar report.

“For the most popular sports-inspired names, we simply take the total number of babies with that name between 2000 and 2021, regardless of when the athlete debuted,” he adds.

Then, emphasizing its margin of work, the firm explains that its results point to the most popular athletes in the United States and the United Kingdom.

UK top 10

These were the babies named after the most popular athletes between 2000 and 2020 in the United Kingdom, according to ‘Betsperts’:

Andy Murray – Tennis – Murray – 492

Thierry Henry – Football – Thierry – 489



Tyson Luke Fury – Boxing – Tyson – 440

Trent Alexander Arnold – Soccer – Trent – 394

Zinedine Zidane – Football – Zidane – 384

Riyadh Mahrez – Soccer – Riyadh – 320

Mohammed Salah – Football – Salah – 268

Sergio Aguero – Football – Sergio – 257

Cristiano Ronaldo – Football – Ronaldo – 226



Steven Gerrard – Football – Gerrard – 224

The US 10

Michael Jordan, former Bulls player.

Kobe Bryant – Basketball – Kobe – 17,071

david beckham – Football – Beckham – 12,211

Serena Williams – Tennis – Serena – 10,620

sidney crosby – Hockey – Crosby – 4,397

carly lloyd – Soccer – Carli – 4,102

Floyd Mayweather – Boxing – Floyd – 2,144

venus williams – Tennis – Venus – 1,876

marshawn lynch – NFL – Marshawn – 1,719

Lebron James – Basketball – LeBron – 1,112

Tiger Woods -Golf-Tiger-810

