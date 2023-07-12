ames rodriguez He turns 32 this Wednesday. The one who knew how to be a figure of the Colombian National Team, the ’10’ of Real Madrid and an outstanding player at Bayern Munich, is trying to return to being what he was before, after two years in which his career entered a cone of shade.

Today, James does not have a team nor does he sound as strong in the market as he did just a couple of years ago, thanks to his employer, the Portuguese Jorge Mendes.

Since his departure from Olympiacos in Greece on April 14, the player has made several public appearances training alone to try to stay in shape. He even put on the training uniform of the Colombian National Team again to work, without any other partner, at the sports headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation, in Bogotá.

Many congratulations to James



James Rodriguez celebrates his birthday in the middle of a chain of congratulatory messages from great stars of the team.

James himself shares the most striking messages from world football figures on his social networks.

Players like Karim Benzema, Frank Riberyor the Colombians Juan Cuadrado and Falcao García have remembered James’ birthday.

Benzema, for example, wrote to him: “Happy birthday my brother.”

The last thing that is known about James is that he is in Miami. This Tuesday he published some photos with his daughter, Salomé, who celebrated her birthday. “What a surprise my daughter had me. This is priceless and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. Almost 32 years now,” the player wrote.

