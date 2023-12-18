James McCaffrey the actor who voiced Max Payne in the video game series of the same name, is died of cancer last Sunday at the age of 65, after a long battle with the disease, as communicated by his representative. From what we learned, he was suffering from multiple myeloma, a malignant tumor that affects cells of the immune system and which damages various organs and tissues of the body.

A career spanning 35 years

Goodbye to the voice of Max Payne

There career by James McCaffrey was 35 years long and spanned television, cinema and video games, where he played countless roles.

In addition to Max Payne, McCaffrey has done much else in the world of video games, especially with RemedyEntertainment. He had recently voiced Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2, but had previously also voiced Zachariah Trench in Control and Edward Carnby in Alone in the Dark (2008).

Rumors of McCaffrey's death began swirling after a memorial post from his friend and colleague Kevin Dillonwho posted a photo of the two of them together on Instagram.

Surviving McCaffrey are his wife Rochelle Bostrom and his daughter Tiernan.