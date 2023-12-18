Unfortunately, it has become known that James McCaffrey, famous for playing Max Payne in the Remedy series, He has died at the age of 65 after a long battle against cancer.

McCaffrey suffered from multiple myeloma, disease that ended up killing him last Sunday, December 17, 2023. In this regard, his representative mentioned the following:

“McCaffrey, one of Dick Wolf's protégés (“Swift Justice”), had a successful 35-year career in television and film. Trained at the Actor's Studio, he never lost his love for creating characters; However, his good looks often pushed him into leading roles.”

Although many of us probably knew McCaffrey for playing Max Payne in the three main games of the Max Payne series, his career spans 35 years of films and series. One of his most recognized performances was in Rescue Mewhere he played Jimmy Keefe in 56 episodes between 2004 and 2011. Along with this, he also appeared in Revenge, Beautiful People, Law & Order: SVU, As the World Turns, Swift Justice, Civil Wars, Canterbury's Law, Suits, Blue Bloods, Bluff City Law, She's Gotta Have Itemand much more.

May he rest in peace, James McCaffrey.

It is a real shame that someone as loved as McCaffrey is no longer with us. With his passing, we now only have to see if the actor was involved in any way in the Max Payne remakes, and if this was the case, it will be interesting to see what path Remedy will take to replace him.

