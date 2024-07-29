James McAvoythe actor who played young Charles Xavier in the X-Men films talks about his hypothetical return as Professor X in the MCU with the help of Marvel Studios.

The actor of the Professor X in the latest X-Men movies, James McAvoy He recently expressed for an interview with Screen Rant at San Diego Comic-Con that he does not rule out returning to the role of Xavier with Marvel Studiosbut only if they present a new version of the character with a good story.It would also have to be the case that it was offered to me, so it is completely hypothetical.” added the actor.

James also doesn’t rule out the idea of ​​returning in the form of a cameo in some MCU film, especially after the appearances of many of his former teammates from the X-Men films in Deadpool and Wolverine.

The actor’s words were: “Look, for me as an actor, if I had to reprise a character that I’ve already played, I’d want it to be a different new performance or a newly explored version or something like that.” to which he added “The only thing that makes me accept a job is if the script is good and if the character is interesting, and that would have to be the case.”.

Finally, the actor does not expect Marvel Studios to call him, however, if they present him with a good story or an exciting return, he would be more than willing to return.

We also recommend: Captain America: Brave New World reveals Giancarlo Esposito’s role

X-Men: What will Marvel Studios do with these characters in the MCU?

It does not seem that Marvel Studios have plans to bring back the characters from the X-Men movies that came out in the 2000’s, since apparently, the mutants will be introduced in their own movie soon in the MCU, discarding the actors and stories of the existing films of these characters and concentrating on creating these heroes and villains from the beginning to introduce them to the main universe.

At the moment it seems that we will only see farewells in the form of cameos of these characters, as we saw in Deadpool and WolverineDr Strange and most likely Secret Wars.

Tell us, would you like to see James McAvoy join the MCU as Professor X? Share it with us through our channel Discordyou can also follow us on Google news so you don’t miss any of our news.