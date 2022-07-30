On the occasion of the International Congress of Mathematics (ICM) held in Madrid in 2006, the mathematician Andrew Granville wrote a short article, highly recommended, entitled A good millennium for cousins, in which he reviewed, with an optimistic tone, some of the most recent advances and main challenges regarding the distribution of prime numbers, after many years of stagnation. What Granville did not suspect is that seven years later he would be visited at the University of Montreal by a young doctor with an ambitious program that would change the panorama described in his text. Nine years later, at another ICM –in one of the few face-to-face ceremonies held, after the cancellation of the event in Saint Petersburg–, that young man, James Maynard (1987, Chelmsford, United Kingdom), has received the Fields Medalthe most prestigious mathematical award, in recognition of their works.

Anyone who has looked at a table of primes knows that these numbers are very chaotic. That is, given any given prime number, it is very difficult to predict when the next one will arise: sometimes it appears only two numbers later (for example, 1319 and 1321 are prime), but other times there are long stretches of many consecutive composite numbers (for example, after the prime 1327 we do not find another one until 1361). Since the end of the 19th century it has been known formulas that approximate the number of existing primes in very large intervals of numbers and allow their average separation to be calculated. The question is: can we ensure that there are consecutive primes whose separation is much greater or much less than that mean?

Since the sequence of primes seems chaotic, the natural thing would be to think that, indeed, it is. However, it is an extremely difficult problem if we want to be mathematically certain, beyond the experimental evidence. The advances are very recent and Maynard has had a capital participation in them. His most spectacular contribution is on the side of very small separations. Given an arbitrary number, say 2022, his work allows to find a constant in such a way that there are infinite clusters of 2022 primes that are less distant from each other than said constant. A joint mathematical effort related to the work of Maynard has shown that we can find pairs of prime numbers as large as we want separated by at most 246, which is an advance towards the famous twin prime conjecturewhich postulates that there are infinitely many pairs of primes at distance two.

maynard too managed to prove that the jumps between consecutive primes could be well above the mean, that is, that there were very large separations and, later, in collaboration with other mathematicians, improved his own result. For decades, this issue was considered stuck and Paul Erdős (a famous bohemian and itinerant mathematician who sometimes offered out-of-pocket amounts for the solution of some problems) assigned $10,000, his highest bonus, to its resolution.

On the other hand, Maynard has also solved a problem about capturing primes in a sequence, which have a long tradition in number theory. For example, if we consider the sequence of all numbers that have the form of a perfect square (that is, they can be written as a natural number raised to two, such as 4, 16, 25 or 344569) plus one (5, 17 , 26, or 344570), does it contain infinitely many prime numbers? This question currently has no answer.

The English mathematician has shown that the sequence of numbers obtained by omitting a digit still captures a substantial part of the prime numbers. Of his work It follows that there are infinitely many primes like 269, 277, 283, 293, 307, 337 or 4567 that do not contain any 1 among their digits and the same would be true for any other digit that we select). His demonstration requires breaking a conceptual barrier, since a method that apparently cannot work is applied, and he combines it with other techniques, using an extreme technical precision that he develops in almost 100 pages.

The solution of these and other problems on the distribution of prime numbers that, for decades, were considered practically unsolvable, have increased the optimism and amazement in the mathematical community that Granville displayed in his 2006 article. However, the main An open question in the area, the Riemann hypothesis continues to defy all efforts: very little is still known about it. Perhaps this new wave of optimism will captivate some young researcher and in the near future they will win a Fields Medal for uncovering what some consider to be the greatest secret in mathematics.

Fernando Chamizo He is a professor at the Autonomous University of Madrid and a member of the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT).

Agate Timón García-Longoria is coordinator of the ICMAT Mathematical Culture Unit.

Coffee and Theorems is a section dedicated to mathematics and the environment in which it is created, coordinated by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT), in which researchers and members of the center describe the latest advances in this discipline, share meeting points between mathematics and other social and cultural expressions and remember those who marked their development and knew how to transform coffee into theorems. The name evokes the definition of the Hungarian mathematician Alfred Rényi: “A mathematician is a machine that transforms coffee into theorems”.

Edition and coordination: Agate A. Timón G Longoria (ICMAT).

