Sao Paulo drew 1-1 this Sunday with Flamengo at the Maracana stadium, in a match in which the Colombian James Rodriguez He had his first minutes in the Brazilian league, which reached the equator with Botafogo isolated at the top.

The Brazilian Championship ended its first round with Botafogo, which this Saturday beat Internacional 3-1, with an almost perfect campaign and fourteen points ahead of Gremio, which is in second place.

At the Maracana, Lucas Moura, who has just arrived at São Paulo after a little more than a decade in European football, put the visit ahead in the 37th minute after an individual move that found no resistance from a sleepy Flamengo and ended with a strong shot from outside the area. Flamengo’s equalizer came in added time, through a penalty scored by Pedro.

James Rodriguez, the great signing of São Paulo along with Moura in the last window, came on in the 65th minute to replace Alexandre Pato and left some glimpses of his quality, despite still lacking pace. He was even close to scoring, with a dangerous low shot that almost missed Flamengo’s goal.

The Colombian made his debut on the best stage, the same Maracana where, in the round of 16 of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, he scored the goal that earned him the FIFA Puskás award for the best score of that year and opened the doors for him. gates of Real Madrid.

The technician Dorival Junior analyzed the performance of his team in this valuable point achieved in the Maracana.

“A well-played game, a first half in which we had a little more possession, more balanced. In the second, Flamengo advanced the marking, pressed the ball more. We had a situation prepared, we had three chances to define the game”, Dorival said.

The coach was consulted about the premiere of James Rodríguez and his concept of what the Colombian showed. Dorival did not go into details, but he did ask for prudence and calm with the Colombian.

“Let’s take things easy with James, little by little he will integrate, he will also reach the best conditions”said.

Dorival Júnior also explained the decision to do without the majority of its headlines. The match against Corinthians on Wednesday is treated as one of the most important in recent years for Sao Paulo and James is expected to play again.

“Wednesday’s players will be better rested and we will be able to prepare them for such a difficult game. Facing Corinthians is always a unique moment, and an opportunity like this,” said the coach.

