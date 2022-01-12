Thursday, January 13, 2022
James lost value and is no longer among the 10 most expensive Colombians

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 12, 2022
in Sports
James Rodriguez

This is the list. Some, like Luis Sinisterra and Santos Borré, are trading higher.

The pass to Qatar football and the prolonged periods without playing take their toll on James Rodriguez: He is no longer one of the most valuable Colombian footballers in the passing market.

With stellar figures such as Luis Díaz and others that are becoming more accentuated such as Rafael Santos Borré and Luis Sinisterra, James no longer appears among the most expensive and is only worth 15 million euros.

A figure far from the 75 million euros that Real Madrid paid to Monaco at the time for the Colombian.

The most sought after

James Rodriguez

When it arrived in Qatar, it was worth 30 million euros. It has already dropped its price by half (15).

Photo:

Twitter: @alrayyansc

Luis Sinisterra

Luis Sinisterra, from the Feyernoord in the Netherlands, costs 16 million euros.

Colombia selection

Mateus Uribe is also priced at 16 million euros.

Rafael Santos Borré

Rafael Santos Borré is accentuated in German football and is already worth 17 million euros.

Jhon Cordoba

Jhon Córdoba is also valued at 17 million euros.

Yerry Mina

Everton defender Yerry Mina is valued at € 20 million.

Wilmar Barrios

Wilmar Barrios, from Zenit in Russia, is worth 20 million euros.

Luis Fernando Muriel

Luis Fernando Muriel, who just passed the figure of 100 goals in the big leagues, is worth 22 million euros.

Photo:

Gabriele Menis. Efe

Davinson Sanchez

Davinson Sánchez raises the bar to 30 million euros.

Duvan Zapata

Duván Zapata is worth 33 million euros.

Photo:

Isabella Bonotto. AFP

Luis Diaz

Luis Díaz, the jewel in the crown, is valued at 40 million euros. Porto would listen to offers starting at 60 million to sell it.

SPORTS

.
