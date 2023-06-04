After a couple of decades of relative oblivion, James Ivory (Berkeley, California, 94 years old) is experiencing a kind of renaissance. The Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2018 for call me by your name, the first of his long career, brought a new generation to his work. “These rediscoveries have always happened, in all the arts. The difference is that it happens to me without having died yet, ”jokes the director from his house in Claverack, a nineteenth-century mansion in the Hudson River Valley, in New York State. On the contrary, Ivory is very much alive. In addition to the memories of him, solid ivorypublished a little over a year ago, two documentaries are being prepared about his life and work: Merchant Ivoryabout his relationship with his producer, Ismail Merchant, and In Search of Love and Beautywhich will feature the opinions of the actors who became stars, such as Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson or Helena Bonham Carter.

The filmmaker rides the wave with the documentary he has co-directed with Giles Gardner, James Ivory, the long journey, which has just been released by Filmin. In it, she revisits the images filmed during the trip she made to Afghanistan at age 32 to shoot a movie financed by the Rockefeller family, which she never made. Returning to the year 1960 allows him to tell what Kabul was like at the time, “a city of mud houses, before the arrival of the Soviets, the Americans and the Taliban.” But also narrating his youth in Oregon, his sexual awakening —in dialogue with the homoerotic story of the Mughal emperor Babur, who also fascinated EM Forster, whom Ivory has brought to the movies three times— and his meeting with Merchant, the starting point of one of the longest collaborations in the history of cinema and a sentimental relationship of four decades. The documentary works as an epilogue to his long career and seems to respond to his desire to tell his version of the story transparently after many years of half-truths.

Two photographs of James Ivory during his trip to Kabul (Afghanistan) in 1960, reflected in the documentary ‘The Long Journey’.

Ivory’s life can be read as a phallus story. At least, this is how the director himself narrates it in his autobiography, in which he reviews all the male members he has come across. “Well, there weren’t that many. Only two or three…”, he smiles. His pages deny it. There is the one of his best friend from his school, who tried to enter his mouth without touching the inside of his cheeks “to avoid germs.” There is another’s “pendant pink foreskin,” peeked at in the gym, which reminded him of “ancient marble statues” in Greek art manuals. There’s “the heavy-looking cock” of Ted, another colleague, “of the garden hose variety”. And finally, also “the pink cock that he matched the cheeks” of the writer Bruce Chatwin, with whom he had an affair.

It is astonishing that Ivory, master of the most refined period cinema, the one of gagged desire and modest sexuality of the Victorian and Edwardian eras, who did not admit his affair with Merchant until his death in 2005, is released in this way in the final stretch of his life. “It does not embarrass me. I didn’t want to be insincere or keep things quiet, ”he replies. In reality, his films were not as suppressed as is often believed. His debut the young couple (1963), already included a homosexual character, just like autobiography of a princess (1975), the bostonians (1984) or a movie classic queer as maurice (1987). “I was raised Catholic, but when it came time to choose between religion and my sexuality, I decided to leave the church. I am not envious of young gays, because I also experienced my desire freely. I have lived my sexuality without fear and without guilt.

“I found out that he was adopted in the schoolyard. It was the fault of the nuns, who were tremendous gossips”

From his childhood, Ivory understood that he was a different boy, with drawing skills and an almost innate interest “in interior design.” While the other children wanted balls, he asked Santa for a doll’s house, which he dedicated himself to decorating with care, as reflected in the documentary. Also, he had been adopted by a sawmill owner and his wife. “I found out in the schoolyard. It was the fault of the nuns, who were tremendous gossips and had told some children,” he recalls. “Was a shock, but I got over it. My parents loved me madly. They told me that, of all the children, they had chosen me. My adoption left a mark on my psyche, but it was not negative.” Was the sophistication of your cinema a response to the economic hardship of the Great Depression? “We weren’t poor, even though there was poverty around us,” she says. “Movies at the time were pure escapism: movies set in fancy places, all that MGM glamour. And that did influence me.”

The American director James Ivory, in a picture from the sixties.

It is curious that an American from the West Coast, a Muslim from Bombay like Merchant and a German Jew like Ruth Prawer Jhabvala, screenwriter of some twenty of his films, defined British period cinema at the end of the 20th century. Did being foreigners benefit you? “Probably. It was a strange recipe, yes. Maybe it helped us to be outsiders in a place like England, so resistant to change and so marked by tradition”, he says. The film of which he feels most proud is not part of the glorious trilogy formed by A room with a view (1985), Return to Howard’s End (1992) and What’s left of the day (1993). “It’s not the best, but I really like the last one I shot, The city of your final destination. With her I got to the place I had always wanted to get to as a director”.

“If I don’t make movies it’s not because I don’t want to, but because the insurers won’t let me. They are afraid that I will die in the middle of filming ”

His most underrated movie? “There were three: slaves of new york [adaptación del libro de Tama Janowitz], Jefferson in Paris and Surviving Picasso. The critics destroyed them and they were box office flops, but they seem very good to me”. What would be the worst? “I hope I don’t sound cocky, but I like all my movies.” And what would have changed if he had directed call me by your name, as originally planned? “They removed a couple of scenes that seemed important to me,” she replies. One of them spoke of the arrival of AIDS, but Luca Guadagnino suppressed it, preferring to shoot an idyll in the classic sense, set in a paradisiacal garden, “without opposition or disappointment”. “But Luca did a good job. People always suspect that I dislike that movie, but I don’t. I liked it a lot, ”she rectifies.

It is worth asking why he has not directed again since 2009, being in top form. “Next week I will be 95 years old. People my age don’t make movies. And not because I don’t want to, but because the insurers won’t let me. They are afraid that I will die in the middle of filming ”, he assures. Even so, he has one last project on his hands: the television adaptation of To end Eddy Bellegueule, the book by Édouard Louis, which will transfer the action from the north of France to the Oregon of his youth. “I’ve written the first two episodes and I’d like to direct one,” he says. Instead, he plans to take the movie to the movies. Richard II Shakespeare by Tom Hiddleston will not see the light of day. “We couldn’t raise the money. I thought that in the United Kingdom there would be interest, but there was not, ”he laments. “Though I think if Ismail had been alive, we would have made it five years ago. He always got everything. The problem is that he is no longer there. And then the conversation fades to black, in every sense of the word.

