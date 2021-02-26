Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Colombian James Rodriguez, the Everton player, admitted that he was persona non grata in the Spanish capital when he was a player at Real Madrid. He said that he was fully convinced that the “royal” had completely dropped him from his accounts, and was not interested in seeking to return him to the “Santiago Bernabeu” in the future. .

Rodriguez was not getting adequate periods of play, under the leadership of the French Zinedine Zidane of the “royal” team, so he had to request to leave to Everton last summer, where the Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, his request to play for the English team under his leadership, after he had previously He has his training in the “royal”.

In response to a question by one of his followers on the social network “Twitter” about the possibility of his return to Madrid, Rodriguez said: No one wants me there anymore, and I no longer think about this much, because I am happy at Everton, and I have the appropriate appreciation from the coach and the players, and I hope That my team continue its good performance until the end of the season, and that we succeed in snatching the playing card in one of the two European championships, the “Champions League” or the European League, “Europa League.”

As Rodriguez is more inclined towards skillful play, and relying more on talent than power, as a world-class playmaker, he commented: Football is currently dependent on strength, high physical fitness and speed, and there are teams that do not have much talent, but they enjoy With physical strength, ferocity, speed, and a desire to win at all costs, even by making mistakes.

He added: We are always ready in every match, and our first goal is to play well and win, but sometimes victory does not come, and this is part of football.

It is noteworthy that James Rodriguez, who turns 30 on July 12, was loaned two seasons from Real Madrid to Bayern Munich in 2017, then returned to Real Madrid again in 2019, but he only played 8 games under Zidane’s leadership, and was dispensed with in ‘ The summer mercato »past Everton.

Rodriguez won the Golden Boot in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, after he scored 6 goals that were the top scorer of the tournament, and moved from his former French club Monaco to Real Madrid for 80 million euros, to be the most expensive player in the history of Colombian football.