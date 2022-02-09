After the defeats in the last elimination date, soccer players of the Colombian National Team They were in the eye of the hurricane. Since those matches against Peru and Argentina, the tricolor players have been carefully evaluated by analysts.

In the midst of that look with a magnifying glass, the list of the athletes best valued by specialized portals has gained great importance. For many it is surprising, from the outset, that in the assessment of ‘Transfermarkt’, one of the most prestigious, James Rodriguez not be in the top 10 and Radamel Falcao be outside of 50.

The ‘top 10’

Colombia after the defeat against Peru.

1. Luis Diaz

Liverpool F.C.

€40 million

2. Duvan Zapata

Atalanta

€33 million

3. Davinson Sanchez

Tottenham Hotspur

€30 million



4. Louis Muriel

Atalanta

€22 million

5. Wilmar Barrios

Zenit Saint Petersburg

€20 million

6. Yerry Mina

Everton F.C.

€20 million

7. John Cordoba

FK Krasnodar

€17 million

8. Rafael Borre

center forward

Eintracht Frankfurt

€17 million



9. Mateus Uribe

FC Porto

€16 million

10. Luis Sinisterra

Feyenoord Rotterdam

€16 million

And the other great figures?

11. James Rodriguez

Al Rayyan

€15 million

15. Juan Guillermo Cuadrado

Juventus

​10 million euros

23. Juan Fernando Quintero

River Plate

€6 million

29. David Ospina

Naples

5 million euros



67. Radamel Falcao

Vallecano Ray

€2 million

