After the defeats in the last elimination date, soccer players of the Colombian National Team They were in the eye of the hurricane. Since those matches against Peru and Argentina, the tricolor players have been carefully evaluated by analysts.
In the midst of that look with a magnifying glass, the list of the athletes best valued by specialized portals has gained great importance. For many it is surprising, from the outset, that in the assessment of ‘Transfermarkt’, one of the most prestigious, James Rodriguez not be in the top 10 and Radamel Falcao be outside of 50.
The ‘top 10’
1. Luis Diaz
Liverpool F.C.
€40 million
2. Duvan Zapata
Atalanta
€33 million
3. Davinson Sanchez
Tottenham Hotspur
€30 million
4. Louis Muriel
Atalanta
€22 million
5. Wilmar Barrios
Zenit Saint Petersburg
€20 million
6. Yerry Mina
Everton F.C.
€20 million
7. John Cordoba
FK Krasnodar
€17 million
8. Rafael Borre
center forward
Eintracht Frankfurt
€17 million
9. Mateus Uribe
FC Porto
€16 million
10. Luis Sinisterra
Feyenoord Rotterdam
€16 million
And the other great figures?
11. James Rodriguez
Al Rayyan
€15 million
15. Juan Guillermo Cuadrado
Juventus
10 million euros
23. Juan Fernando Quintero
River Plate
€6 million
29. David Ospina
Naples
5 million euros
67. Radamel Falcao
Vallecano Ray
€2 million
