Win the World Barista Championship in 2007 put it on the map. Since then, James Hoffmann has been consecrated as an authentic international reference of the Specialty coffeeone of its maximum ‘influencers’ in networks and pioneer of the movement known as the … Third wave, which has brows this drink, enhancing its quality, varieties and traceability, until it position it as a gourmet product.

Author of ‘The World Atlas of Coffee’, The English expert confesses that it was another book, ‘The Devil’s Cup’, by Stewart Lee Allen, in which the coffee trip is followed from Ethiopia and throughout the entire planet («I was captivated to see how coffee was intertwined with the Culture wherever he went, but he did it in different ways, ”he explains), which determined his profession.

To the barista, toaster, lecturer and 45 -year -old disseminator, visiting Madrid to participate in the Coffee festwhat fascinates this dark drink is that “it is universal, but also hyperregional.”

What is the best of drinking (good) coffee?

It is difficult to choose one thing, but ultimately it is simply to have fun. The variety of flavors that exist in coffee makes the exploration very pleasant. The act of preparing coffee can be both a hobby and a way of taking a break and relaxing. You can add some delight, very easily, at the beginning of each day and when you go to take the first cup in the morning.

How can we prepare good coffee at home?

The most important thing is a good coffee grinder. It should be a Burr grinder, in which you can adjust the size of the grains to adapt it to the coffee maker you are using. If you have good coffee beans, soft water and a grinder, this is 90% of what you need to get a good cup.

What do you think of coffee capsules? Are they horrible?

Small express coffee capsules are a kind of microwave food. They are quite expensive for what you get, and you could do better yourself with a little effort, but they are very comfortable. I think there are now options with better coffee inside, and also more alternatives around recycling, but there will always be some damage in terms of comfort.

Coffee with milk, yes or no?

Of course. It would be silly to deny that the combination can be very delicious. It is true that milk will obscure some of the nuances of some particular coffee, but there is nothing wrong with a well -made cut or in a sweet and silky capuchino.

And the temperature?

When it comes to coffee alone, it is worth letting it cool to really appreciate its flavor. Humans are not especially good tasting very hot or very cold things because our senses of taste and smell work. In the case of milk, however, the consequences of heating it in excess (above 70 degrees) on its texture and flavor must also be taken into account. Dairy drinks should not be boiling or losing sweetness and flavor.

James Hoffmann has a toaster in London, Square Mile Coffee Roasters





What is the main advice you can give to a coffee lover who wants to learn more and start their own way in the specialty?

The coffee shops are great places to learn. Specialty coffees usually have baristas who love to talk about coffee (when there is not too much work). I think there are also a lot of free information on sites such as YouTube or in other online communities.

Do we need to buy expensive coffees to get good quality?

It is not expensive, but maybe it is not cheap either. Cheap coffee has a very human cost, so I don’t think coffee should be cheap. However, defining expensive is very complicated. For twice, or one and a half, the price of commercial coffee can get a bag of something really excellent. For me that is not expensive, even if it supposes a small investment. It is true that there are more options at higher prices, but I do not think they are necessary, but rather a whim.

Who are the best producers today? And the best toaster?

There are too many to name them. There are thousands of large producers and toaster, and that is what makes it a great time to be a coffee drinker.