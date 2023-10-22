DThere is something about cycling that attracts intellectuals too. There are numerous examples of writers and philosophers who are fascinated by its processes. For anyone who just cycles to the bakery, at first glance a race is just about pedaling.

But the sport is far more complex: training theory, material, tactics. It is said that cycling racing has become a science that requires not only strength, speed and, above all, endurance, but also intelligence. Added to this are aesthetics, willpower, the ability to suffer and the competition of man against man, woman against woman. All of this interests thinkers like Roland Barthes, Olivier Haralambon and Peter Sloterdijk.

From philosophy to top sport

For his book “The Art of Cycling – About Life on Two Wheels and Philosophy,” James Hibbard, who has a doctorate in philosophy, set out to understand the “many little things” of his sport as comprehensively as possible, as he announces in the foreword. The American from the United States not only offers insights into his life as a former professional cyclist, but also explains why cycling fascinates philosophers.

Hibbard reports on a three-day bike ride he undertakes with two friends after a long break from sport and interweaves this storyline with episodes from his time as a top athlete; with philosophical thoughts and concepts from Plato, Descartes, Nietzsche or Kant; and with personal things when he talks about his depression.







The result is a book that reveals the intellectual side of sport. With his sensitive narrative, Hibbard stimulates thought for those willing to engage with the questions and concepts raised in the book.



James Hibbard: The Art of Cycling. Verlag Edel Sports 2023, 353 pages, 22 euros.

:



Image: Verlag Edel Sports



Hibbard is critical of technical progress, capitalism and society. He asks himself the question of the meaning of life, addresses mental health and the emptiness that an athlete can feel after the end of their career. Always told in a pointed, emotional and captivating way, Hibbard provides insights into a world (of thought) that one likes to surrender to.

His view of the bare results of this sport and its consequences also offers interesting things: He perceives Francesco Moser’s world hour record in 1984 as a break because it forced the analytical approach to competitive sport. Elsewhere he draws a line from Heidegger’s ideas about the exploitation of the stock to doping in cycling. The manipulation caused him to leave the professional scene because it became clear to him: “You have to dope or you’re out.”







No universal way

Hibbard got out, distanced himself from cycling and found his way back to it. For him it is “not a means of self-help (…) to free us or solve our philosophical, intellectual or psychological problems. But at least for a moment, cycling allows you to overcome the mistaken belief that you are a Cartesian spirit, trapped in a body doomed to decay, and that you, like other people, can only recognize the world itself to a limited extent.”

In an interview with the “taz” Hibbard said that cycling is not a universal path to meaning in life. Everyone has to find their own way. The message of existentialism, through which he first came into contact with philosophy, was to a certain extent: “Stop thinking and get on your bike! Or garden! Or take care of your grandmother!” A certain over-intellectualization leads to a rather unhappy life.

Hibbard has experienced this himself, as he reveals in the context of his depression. What cycling showed him: “If you devote enough attention to a task,” writes Hibbard, “then you understand that being alive is much more complex than you could ever put into words.”

James Hibbard: The art of cycling. Verlag Edel Sports 2023, 353 pages, 22 euros.