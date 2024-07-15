You have to use a lot of imagination to smell French porcelain to be sure that it smells of vanilla. A vanilla-scented candle, in particular, with a slightly powdery aroma. Or that an impeccably tailored grey flannel suit leaves a trail of Chypre, a classic green concentrate (Italian bergamot, rosemary, patchouli) and woody (sandalwood, oak moss). And let’s not even mention mentioning that The Portrait of Dorian Gray gives off an intoxicating fragrance of iris and violet absolute, which would be the flowers of evil. Well, James Heeley has a nose for that and more. His is a case of synesthesia worthy of study, not only seeing smells, but also objectifying them. Leather macerated in mimosa and honeysuckle is Faye Dunaway in Chinatownhe says. Gardenia, palm leaf and coconut, with a pinch of sea salt, are Robinson Crusoe, lost on some Caribbean beach, but carefree, he says. Verbena, cardamom, bergamot and blackcurrant are worth an empire, that of Napoleon III, he proclaims. In case you hadn’t smelled it, no, Heeley is not a perfumer like the others.

“I never do research or studies. I have ideas; if they work, great, and if they don’t, great too,” admits the Yorkshireman, while eating an oyster (French). His jovial appearance does not help to determine his age (he does not give any details about it, although he is supposed to be 50). Almost two decades ago he moved from London to Paris ready to embark on a career in the fragrance business and today he prides himself on being one of the biggest forces in independent perfumery in Europe, with his own luxury brand that he runs by his name and a fabulous studio-store in the arcades of the Palais-Royal in Paris. “I would never compromise my vision to grow further. I listen to my clients, I understand what they like and what stimulates them, but I will not go against my criteria to satisfy them. In that sense, my practice is the antithesis of the large corporations in the sector,” he explains. That is why he does not consider himself an entrepreneur, at least not a real one: “For me, creative freedom means everything; it is my music, at any price.”

Heeley at work in his Paris studio. Lea Crespi

This staunch independent spirit is reflected in his latest idea/creation, a perfume that encapsulates the essence of Jogging, the most pedigreed concept store and cultural space in Marseille, at the request of its owners, the couple formed by the photographer Olivier Amsellem and the actress Charlotte Brunet. You have to see it like this: a couple of trappers, on the Corniche at dawn, lazily on a Honda Dax motorcycle; he, in tracksuit trousers and a satin shirt, unbuttoned to the chest to show off a gold link chain or perhaps the Cartier coffee bean pendant; she, a Mediterranean beauty, in a bikini top and miniskirt. In the background, the mobile speaker spits out the rhymes of IAM, the legendary Marseille hip hop combo. “It’s a very cool“A bit Adidas, a bit modern French Connection, which is what I identify the city with,” says Heeley. On the nose, however, it is surprising, because the aroma – sage, basil, amber – is reminiscent of the popular Marseille soap. In this case, it does not clash, as he explains: “The landscape, between the sea and the mountains, makes you think of rosemary and lavender, but for me it had to be the soap: it is at the same time Provençal and oriental, dirty (because of the earthiness) and fresh. It is Marseille in a bottle.” The special edition sold exclusively in the store is called Jogging, of course. For the rest of the world (a matter of license) it has been christened Cologne Officinale.

In 2017, Heeley had already made a splash with Note de Yuzu, the first perfume from the Parisian fashion house and record label Maison Kitsuné. A unisex fragrance (all its formulas are unisex), citrus and marine, which built an eclectic bridge between Paris and Tokyo as a tribute to the origin of the founders of the brand, the Frenchman Gildas Loaëc and the Japanese Masaya Kuroki. “It’s about establishing a dialogue that produces an interesting energy, which brings something new to the table. I call it a cultural solution,” says the perfumer. Since then, he has been showered with job offers. “I get a lot of proposals to get involved in third-party projects, but not all of them inspire me. I have the possibility of doing something with Moncler, a marijuana fragrance, but the artistic director is the same as Palm Angels.” [Francesco Ragazzi] and I couldn’t work with him because I think he’s an opportunist and a tacky person. Dom Pérignon also asked me for a champagne essence, but, come on, who wants to smell like sparkling wine, like a drunk at a party? No, man, no,” he says. Of course, the giants of cosmetics and perfumery are also stalking him. He resists: “You have to be very strong to not let yourself be swallowed up. As soon as some financier or investment group comes to me with a story, I shut them up. I could never sit in one of those boardrooms, surrounded by grey executives who only think about numbers. Corporatism is hell.”

“My father would have loved for me to become a prosecutor, and I really didn’t want to disappoint him, but you can’t be anything other than what you are,” Heeley says. Lea Crespi

There is a legend about James Heeley that he is a lone wolf among perfume professionals, a self-taught nose, a myth that he himself has helped to fuel in some way. He now admits that this is not true, or not entirely true: “I have not studied at any school. I do not have a degree in chemistry, which is essential today to work in any perfume company, nor have I been trained at Givaudan.” [la multinacional suiza líder en el mercado de aromas y sabores global]but I admit that I have not trained myself: I have had teachers who have taught me, other noses have pointed out to me the formulas, the ingredients, what works and what doesn’t. Nobody is born knowing, but that’s what the will to want to learn is for.” The question is how a Philosophy student (at King’s College London) ended up becoming a fragrance visionary. “Philosophy opened my mind and gave me the criteria to question the truth. When I arrived in Paris, I knew that my path was to follow my instinct and listen to my soul, and that led me to perfume. My father would have loved for me to become a prosecutor, and I didn’t want to disappoint him, but one cannot be anything other than what one is,” he says. “It is also true that I have always had a rebellious spirit. People have the right to be one thing today and another tomorrow, without pigeonholing us all the time.” Just the opposite of what happens with aromas. “A perfume must stand the test of time,” he concludes. “If you get bored of it after a year, it’s not a good perfume.”