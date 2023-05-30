James Rodriguez finished confessing. This Sunday his full interview with ‘Win Sports’ was published and new details were revealed about his departure from Olympiacos and his latest appearances with the Colombian National Team. In addition, the ’10’ created a new controversy due to his choice of the ‘top’ 3 Colombian footballers.

(You may be interested: James Rodríguez responds to Colombians: “I really like that you put me…”)

The scorer of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil abruptly left Olympiacos, with whom he agreed to terminate his contract after differences with the coach in charge of the team, José Anigo, who replaced him at halftime in the classic against Panathinaikos.

Since then, James Rodríguez has been training alone looking to stay in shape for when he has the opportunity to reach another club, preferably in Europe.

Meanwhile, he is in Colombia and has given statements that have caused a lot of controversy.

The ‘top’ 3

James Rodríguez scored in Colombia vs. Korea. See also Pumas could lose forward Washington Corozo

One of the controversial answers that James left in the interview published last Sunday and that has generated controversy on social networks is his choice of top 3 of historical Colombian players.

James put to Falcao García, David Ospina and himself in the top 3 of Colombians, above the historical ones.

“Ospina is the one that has the most parties in Colombia, he has to be there. He has saved us many times”, he explained about the goalkeeper.

Then he justified the presence of Falcao: “For what he has done, what he has given us, he was the best ‘9’ in the world and in Colombia we have been lucky to have seen him.”

Finally, he assured that his presence in the list of the top three is due to “the numbers I did, so I’ve done. We are the three of us there”.

Regarding the historical players of the National Team, he said: “They were very good players, I respect them a lot, I have nothing against them, but that is my top 3, and each one will give their favorites.”

James’ main data in his resume is having been a goalscorer at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and having played for Real Madrid.

SPORTS

More sports news