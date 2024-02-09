Marcelo Roffé, psychologist of the Colombia selection and part of the technical staff of Nestor Lorenzo, I speak of James Rodriguez in an interview given last December, without knowing what was coming for the Cucuteño in the Sao Paulo. “He is a very humble person and a real crack.”

These are not calm days for James Rodríguez in Brazil, where he would be close to ending his time as a player of the Sao Paulo. According to the words of the DT Thiago Carpini, The Colombian asked the club to terminate the contract.

Much has been said about the ego and temperament of the Cucuteño in recent days, after a new controversy that plagues his sports career. James came out in a turbulent and strange way from the Al-Rayyad from Qatar, Olympiacos from Greece and Bayern Munich from Germany.



In fact, from German territory they came out to criticize him in the last few hours after learning that he did not want to continue with the São Paulo team. “The Brazilians want to get rid of the former Bayern superstar,” the newspaper said. Bild.

The aforementioned media stressed that James “did not find happiness in FC either.” Sao Paulo”; and added that “Rodríguez was not in the call for the final of the Super Cup of Brazil against him Palmeiras and refused to accompany the team to Mineiraovenue of the final.”

“It is another disappointing chapter for the Colombian,” continued the publication, which recalled his time in the Bayern, and assured that the Bavarian team “was the last big club in which Rodríguez played,” since then he went throughr Everton, Al-Rayyan (Qatar), Olympiacos and now São Paulo.

“A professional collapse, probably also due to an increasingly unprofessional attitude.”

Selection Psychologist describes James Rodríguez

A month before the scandal broke in Brazil about James Rodriguezthe psychologist of the Colombia National Team, Marcelo Roffé, gave an interview to The Colombian and spoke of the 32-year-old midfielder, explaining that he is a 'humble' person, like several stars on the team.

“Of Colombia James, Falcao, Mario Yepes, Juan Cuadrado, Ospina”, have caught his attention, because “they are humble. Also a crack now as Lucho Diaz, They are all humble people, the opposite of what people believe or prejudge,” he began by saying about the Colombian National Team players.

Focusing on the issue, James explained that the star has been 'misunderstood'. “James has extraordinary humility, but he has been misinterpreted in some statements. I am very happy for him, because thanks to Néstor Lorenzo who rescued him, he was happy again with the national team and made people happy again. It is a “A very humble person and a great player, as Bielsa said after the game against Uruguay. The secret is to never believe it, to want to continue growing and breaking records,” he said.

James Rodríguez, in the Paraguay – Colombia game.

Psychology in sports

Marcelo Roffé has been a regular person in recent years for the Colombian National Team, the psychologist was part of the coaching staff in the era of José Néstor Pékerman for the playoffs, Americas Cups of 2015 and 2016, and the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. The DT met him after reading his book 'Psychology of the soccer player: with the head in a ball'.

“I was there until 2015 Copa America, Then I resigned for personal reasons and started this process again with Nestor Lorenzo right from the start. “I can't talk much about the National Team because I am part of it and because of professional secrecy, but it is true that in this sum of factors, when Colombia incredibly did not qualify for the World Cup in Qatar and went 7 games without scoring a goal,” he said.

“We consider that psychology gives tools and solutions to both coaches and athletes so that they can reach their maximum potential. They train the technical, tactical and physical aspects, but for many years mental strength was underestimated and, for example Simon Biles, Naomi Osaka, Emiliano 'Dibu' Martínez, Ricky Rubio, Carlos Alcaraz, who said he won Wimbledon thanks to his psychologist,” explained the Argentine psychologist.

And he added: “It is a silent, meticulous job, with details, and when they see that it is useful to others, that group workshops are held, they have no choice but to join in, because if they are part of a team they must understand that first they are a group, then a team and then a family”.

