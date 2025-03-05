James Harrisonthe Australian famous for having saved the lives of more than two million babies With blood donations, he died at 88 on February 17 at an elderly residence north of Sydney (Australia) for natural causes.

Known as the “Man with the golden arm,” Harrison saved more than two million children during his almost nine decades of life thanks to the continuous donation of his blood, which contained a precious antibody to combat a rare disease. The death of the Australian, who among the age of age and until 81 years old came more than 1,170 times to donate his plasma, was communicated this Saturday by Australia Red Cross.

Harrison’s determination for sharing his precious blood emerged at age 14, when When undergoing lung surgery He received numerous plasma transfusions. Harrison’s blood, who never failed to donate, contained anti-D, an antibody which protects the fetuses from a mortal blood disorder called hemolytic disease of the newborn (EHRN).

The plasma donated by Harrison served to Create Vaccines against EHRNa blood disorder through which a pregnant mother produces antibodies that pass from the placenta and reach the red blood cells of the fetus, causing, sometimes, her death. “I was very proud to have saved so many lives, without any cost or pain (…) He always said that it does not hurt and that the life that Salves could be yours,” said his daughter Trecey Mellowhip in the death statement, also published on Saturday.

The own thirteen and two great -grandchildren from Harrison are among the More than 2 million babies who received the vaccine Anti-D “As a beneficiary of Anti-D, he has left behind a family that might not have existed without his valuable donations (…) made him happy to know that there were many families like ours who had survived thanks to his generosity,” said the daughter.





For his part, Stephen Cornelissen, director of the Red Cross Blood Collection Department Australia, described Harrison as a man “generouswho promised to dedicate his entire life to donation. “