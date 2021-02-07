The injuries, and the messes of the pandemic season, left without much firepower to a game that was marked on every calendar since James Harden’s transfer to Brooklyn Nets. For the entity of the rival, the Sixers who are now the great heavyweight of the East, and for the morbid What could have been and was not: Ben Simmons’ name was on the table, presumably, when the Sixers and Rockets discussed a possible Harden operation. Nothing happened, Ben Simmons is still in Philadelphia, James Harden is in Brooklyn Nets and the two teams will be, if nothing strange happens, two of the ogres East when the playoffs come.

If the faces are then seen, this game will not serve as a meter because it was played with the marked cards. The Nets had neither Kyrie Irving, a last-minute loss with a finger problem, nor Kevin Durant, who was grounded after the sainete (driven by the coronavirus) that lived in the defeat against the Raptors, just 24 hours before. Now, with all the fuss and casualties, the Nets have lost three games out of the last four and are 14-11. The Sixers took advantage of the situation and they remain at 17-7, with a game and a half ahead at the head of the East.

Without Kyrie or KD, James Harden did what he could best against a team that right now is a very tough bone, by defense and physique: 26 points, 8 rebounds, 10 assists and 79-79 midway through the third quarter. There came a definitive 14-0 for the Sixers (93-79, 102-86 at the end of the third quarter), a three-minute stretch in which Danny Green scored 8 points (with two triples). For the rest, Joel Embiid finished with 33 points and 9 rebounds (well physically after the scare against the Blazers), Tobias Harris with 21 + 12 and 6 assists, and Ben Simmons (against Harden …) with 16 + 12 + 8 and 3 robberies.

HAWKS 132-RAPTORS 121

In a season of ups and downs, the Hawks and Raptors are looking for their place in the East, two of the teams that are aiming for the playoffs and trying to give war there to the coconuts of the Conference. The ones from Georgia, to whom injuries do not give truce (Bogdanovic, Dunn and now also Hunter …) They had three losses in a row, the Raptors had three victories in three games … and ten in the last ten direct duels with the Hawks, who retaliated and take half a length of advantage: 11-12 by 10-13 of the Canadians (that this year do not play in Canada).

The Raptors were very much alive on the way to the last minute, when a alley-oop from Trae Young to Clint Capela and a triple from Kevin Huerter to open the home lead to 126-116. They were the best three of the game: 28 points and 13 assists from Trae, 23 and 16 rebounds from Capela and 19 with 4 assists from Huerter, which added 5/8 in triples. On the Raptors, 25 + 6 + 10 from VanVleet, little from Lowry and Siakam and 29 points and 10 rebounds from Boucher, who is in numbers to enter the conversation for the Best Sixth Man award.

KNICKS 110-BLAZERS 99

The Knicks are still competing hard (11-13 now, seventh in the East) and outplayed as well, with Thibodeau’s libretto, to some Blazers who came from winning heroically in Philadelphia and who had two faces, as so many times: one with Lillard (29 points, 9 assists, 6/12 in triples) on the court and another without the point guard. Still, they closed a six-game road trip at 3-3, a good balance given their plague of injuries, and they are 12-10 overall. Which is not a big deal but, in his circumstances, it has merit.

Lillard didn’t have much help. Trent Jr scored 19 points but without the efficiency of his best nights (3/11 in triples) and Carmelo Anthony could not show off precisely in his return to Madison, a game always special for him: 2 points, 1/8 in shots. Was imposed Praetorian Guard of Thibodeau: 22 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists from Julius Randle, 22 + 7 + 4 from Payton, 18 + 7 + 3 from Barrett, 12 points from Quickley, 16 from Burks … a lot in which the Ntilikina do not enter, Knox (of course Dennis Smith …) so we have to see what can change hands if the rumors that the Knicks will take over Derrick Rose are confirmed.

CAVALIERS 99-BUCKS 124

Two matches in back to back and, a matter of logic, two wins for the Bucks against the Cavaliers for a +43 total. Ohio’s men, after their brilliant start to the season, are 10-14, with seven losses in nine games now that the schedule has really been rough for them. The Bucks, after a more irregular start, have already picked up the pace (15-8) and are chasing the Sixers at the head of the East. An 18-42 run between the third and last quarter decided a live game at halftime (54-59). Antetokounmpo finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists, Middleton with 20 points and Jrue Holiday with 20 + 3 + 8. For the Cavs, 28 points and 11 rebounds for Andre Drummond and 17 per head for Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

MAGIC 92-BULLS 118

Another duel in back to back, this one with a radical change of sign. The Bulls went from losing to the Magic to beating the Florida team by almost the same score, from 119 to 118 points. But this time the Magic stayed at 92 points after scoring 123 in the previous game. Things of this season. The match (9 wins for both teams now) was obviously marked by casualties. The Bulls are without Wendell Carter Jr or Lauri Markkanen and the Magic, a drama, without Fournier, who at the last minute added to the known absences of Fultz, Isaac and Gordon. Any resemblance to what the Magic could be in their ideal version for this season is pure fiction. Vucevic this time stayed at 17 points and 8 rebounds and the Bulls rolled between the second and third quarters (33-64 total). LaVine removed the thorn from his previous bad game: 39 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, 5/6 in triples. And Denzel Valentine (20 points, 4 assists) and rookie Patrick Williams, a forward looking excellent (16 points, 10 rebounds).