Sounds loud again James Harden’s transfer to the NBA. And not because of journalistic information, but because it was he himself the one who showed his discomfort for the state of his team still at the moment and made a veiled declaration of intent: he wants to leave Houston now. The player made it very clear in the post-match press conference that his team lost to the Lakers last night. His words were a jug of cold water for the Rockets aspirations, who hoped to get him into the dynamics of the new squad as the weeks progressed and that his desire for change was curtailed. “We are not good enough. I love this city and I literally do my best, but this situation is crazy and I don’t think it can be fixed.”he said to then add “thanks” and leave the chosen place of the Toyota Center where connections with journalists are made to give explanations.

What lies behind this brief phrase is the following: simply make public what was already known, that he wants to leave, but also that he wants to do it now because he does not see progress in the Rockets game. Harden cannot explicitly ask for the transfer and shout it from the rooftops because, according to NBA rules, he would be sanctioned with a large fine for it. It has already happened in the recent past with other players like Dedmon, Bledsoe or Anthony Davis. But it’s what Harden wants and it’s a way to make it very clear.

John wall He immediately went to speak with the journalists, was asked about these words and responded bluntly to your partner: “When you have certain people who don’t go all out it’s hard to do something good or something special with a basketball team. Come on, man: you want me to blow everything up after only nine games? There’s still a lot of basketball to play.”.

Harden puts himself back in the pre-season situation, when he asked the Rockets managers (an owner who is not clear if he wants to sell the franchise despite having it for three years and a general manager recently promoted after the firing of the previous one ) to find another team for him. There was no agreement before 2020/21 started and Harden began to act unprofessional, not only because he was in poor shape but because his communication with Stephen Silas (also new, in his case as a coach) was very scarce and because he had to comply with anti-COVID protocols after he partied in another city when he should have been training.

Not that it’s imminent an agreement, as warns Adrian Wojnarowski (ESPN)Because it’s difficult to place Harden because of what the Rockets ask for him and because of the preference list he has given. The Nets, the Sixers and the Heat They seem to be the most interested in getting their services. According Tim MacMahon (ESPN), negotiations are held with about six franchises and Harden is asked for an opinion about.