Flamengo, under pressure after being eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, salvaged a point by drawing 1-1 with Sao Paulo this Sunday in Rio de Janeiro for matchday 19 of the Brasileirao, in which the talented Colombian midfielder debuted James Rodriguez.

The attacker Pedro, with a penalty in the discount, gave oxygen to the ‘Fla’ of the Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli, who fell to third position (15 points behind the leader Botafogo) and completed three straight games without winning, including defeat 3 -1 with which Olimpia from Paraguay eliminated him on Thursday from the Libertadores.

James came on in the 66th minute for striker Alexandre Pato and had a lackluster performance at the Maracanã stadium, where the Cariocas were greeted with whistles.

James played his first game since April, when he was defending the Greek Olympiacos, and entered the field when the winger Lucas Moura, the other great reinforcement of Sao Paulo (9th), had already opened the account.

“Physically I’m fine. Of course the team played a very good game. We deserved the victory. Now with our heads held high for the very important game on Wednesday“James said, referring to the match against Corinthians on Wednesday in the Brazil Cup.

In addition, James was consulted about his return to the Maracana stadium, where he was a figure in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, scoring the great goal against Uruguay.

“A lot, a lot, I was very happy here, it was a very good game, it was in the quarterfinals. Now I think about Wednesday,” said the midfielder.

