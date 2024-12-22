The appointment of James Gunn as president of DC Studios next to Peter Safran It was a before and after. It has caused the inaugurated continuity of Zack Snyder (with a certainly bittersweet farewell in the Christmas 2023through Aquaman and the lost kingdom), while the director of guardians of the galaxy He intended to apply everything he had learned in Marvel Studios in which the Distinguished Competition finally had some internal coherence.

This means resuming the Phases (everything will start with such Chapter 1: Gods and monsters) and because it is a new film of the Man of Steel the one who inaugurates them. supermandirected and written by Gunn himself, will be released on July 11, 2025 with the promise of revitalizing DC and launching a new narrative line. Expectations are high, but it can be said that they have not wavered (quite the opposite) once the first trailer for superman. It happened this week, and as it could not be otherwise, it was the talk of social networks.

Everyone wanted to give their opinion on how it looked. David Corenswet like Clark Kent/Superman, on the coloring and photography (perhaps the most criticized aspects) and, most especially, on the appearance of Krypto the Super Dogwhich caused a real furor. Once the smoke of comments has cleared, it turns out that Gunn has done his calculations and Superman has achieved something historic before even being released: the aforementioned trailer has become the most watched in the history of DC and Warner Bros.. At least that’s what Gunn claims.

As the leader of DC Studios, you will have to believe him: “Krypto really brought us home: with more than 250 million views and a million posts on social networks, superman “It is officially the most viewed and most talked about trailer in the history of both DC and Warner Bros.,” wrote the director of The Suicide Squad on social networks. “This is thanks to all of you: thank you! We are incredibly grateful and, above all, excited to share this film with you in july. Happy holidays!”

It’s certainly a good way to start, and such an influx of views stands out against another recent superhero/deceite trailer like the one for Joker: Folie à deuxwhich before being a colossal failure at the box office had 167 million views on his first day. Even so, not even Superman has been able to beat the competition in this case: the trailer for Deadpool and Wolverine in Marvel still holds the record with 365 million in the first 24 hours.

