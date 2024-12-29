The Suicide Squad It did not have a great performance at the box office when it was released back in 2021, but something distinctive happened with this film compared to previous releases of the chaotic DC universe: It was categorically good.

Hence Warner Bros. began to show an instinctive trust in his director James Gunnarrived just from Marvel Studios and to succeed with guardians of the galaxy. So years later, with the series spin-off of The Peacemaker In between, Gunn is the president of DC Studios.

Next to Peter Safran is in charge of righting DC’s battered continuity, according to an ambitious plan that takes up the Phases from neighboring Marvel: after the discreet premiere of Aquaman and the lost kingdom At the end of 2023, DC is immersed in the Chapter 1: Gods and monsters.

Within which, without a doubt, the decisive project is the superman which Gunn himself writes and directs: it premieres on July 11, 2025 with the prominence of David Corenswetand DC has reason to expect success after the recent trailer has become the most viewed in its entire history, and also in that of Warner Bros.

Now, superman It is not strictly the project that will inaugurate the new continuity. Because this has already started. While other deviations of the company continue their course (case of Joker: Folie à deuxor that batman of Matt Reeves Also congratulations on the results of The Penguin), Gunn has released his first work since he is president of DC, and this is none other than… Monster Commando. Creature Commandosoriginally. An animated series with no known characters beyond Amanda Waller or the Weasel, who arrived on December 5 to Max.

Its scale is on the discreet side and is not far from the hooliganism of The Suicide Squad and The Peacemaker, but the reviews have been great. So much so that it apparently has a good audience in streamingand Max’s bosses have allowed Gunn to get in touch with a second season. “We are delighted to partner with Max for another season of Monster Commando“Gunn and Safran have declared in a statement echoed by Variety.

The incidence of the argument of Monster Commando (which would broadcast the ninth and final episode of its first season this January 9) in a movie like superman aims to be quite minimal. In fact it is nothing more than another adventure of likeable losers by Gunn, but this good reception does not fail to prove that Warner and Max support the director of guardians of the galaxy in everything that is proposed.

Apart from that supermanother projects attached to the same continuity are The Brave and the Bold (another version of Batman by Andy Muschietti which would have been postponed recently) and mud face in charge of Mike Flanagan. The winds of change are blowing for DC.

