The wrestler and actor Dave Bautista, known to many as Batista and to many others as Drax the Destroyer in the series Guardians of the Galaxyanticipated director James Gunn’s plans with the DC Universe.

The subject came up when he was asked a question about it during the press tour of Knock at the Cabin. Bautista is one of the actors participating in said film, which is a new proposal by filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan.

According to Dave Bautista, he had an approach with Gunn in his work with the DC Universe or DC Universe (DCU). Bautista wanted to play Bane, a classic Batman villain. But it seems that James Gunn thinks otherwise.

This actor said ‘I’ve had conversations with James about that, but I think the direction he’s going in, completely rebooting that whole universe, is starting from scratch, younger and fresher, and I think he needs to do that’.

To the above, this artist added ‘I think that to revive the DC Universe, you have to start from scratch, and I think you have to start with younger actors’.

So Dave Bautista agrees with James Gunn’s way of thinking in running the DC Universe.

Bautista finished by saying ‘You have to start planning for the next 15 years, and I don’t think you can do that with me. and I understand that’. The actor is currently 54 years old.

What is Dave Bautista and James Gunn’s latest project?

As far as is known, director James Gunn’s latest project with Dave Bautista is that of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which has already finished filming and whose premiere will be on May 5, 2023.

This Marvel Studios movie will also close the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. So it’s quite possible that Drax the Destroyer won’t appear as frequently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe tapes.

Despite this, it cannot be ruled out that Bautista will appear in a future Gunn film. Maybe not as Bane but as another character. What is certain is that Dave Bautista’s acting career will continue.

In addition to Knock at the Cabinwhose premiere will be on February 3, 2023, this actor and fighter participates in the second part of Dune, which will be released on November 3. And it will also be in Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.

