finally passed, James Gunn announced the reboot of DC Universe and many changes and adjustments are coming that although we imagined them, we did not see them coming. It is worth noting that 10 films and television series are coming for the next 10 years.

So much James Gunn What peter safran announced what will be chapter 1 of the DC Universe which is called “Gods and Monsters” or “Dioses y Monstruos” in Spanish. The first film to be directed by Gunn will be Superman: Legacy. Then there will be a Batman and Robin film, which would have us looking for a new Batman.

We will also have prequel series of Wonder Woman as well as a television production with a mystery angle dedicated to Green Lantern. We will also have projects dedicated to other characters such as Booster Gold and Swamp Thing.

Source: DC Comics

On the other hand, they mentioned that the DCU it exists as a multiverse and the aforementioned titles will work in a particular universe. With this explanation it is understood that the Pattinson and Phoenix films will exist on one plane and the new ones on another.

The goal of this project is that everything: film, television, animation and video games, are centralized under a single creative vision that is created by both Peter Safran and James Gunn.

The process of selecting directors and actors for the DC Universe begins

At this time there are no signed or agreed actors or directors for the new DC Universe. The only one who does have a guaranteed place is Viola Davis, who will play Amanda Waller in the series of HBO Max “Waller.”

peter safran Y James Gunn they left the door open to Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Zachary Levy to continue with their characters, but it became very clear that Henry Cavill will not be Superman again. If nothing happens, then new actors will be sought for the roles.

On the other hand, the basis of the new DC Universe It was created in conjunction with directors such as Drew Goddard who made The Martian, Jeremy Slater took care of Moon Knight, Chistina Hobson wrote The Flash and Batgirl, Christal Henry made Watchmen and with experience in comics there will be Tom King who has taken care of Batman and Mister Miracle.

What do you think of this ad?

