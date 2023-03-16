James Gunn, who recently took the reins of the DC Universe for an era of content that he hopes to rival and even surpass what the Marvel Cinematic Universe has achieved. He will have to face the great expectation that he is causing as the project leader. One of his first decisions was that Henry Cavill would leave the role of Superman and this caused controversy.

Today the mind behind the series of peacemakerannounced that he will officially be the director of Superman: Legacy by means of a tweet in his personal account.

Previously, it was only revealed that Gunn was writing the film. The project was announced in January as part of Gunn and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran’s unveiling of their revamped DCU, at which point Gunn was unsure whether or not he would direct.

Yes, I’m directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, “Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.” I hadn’t realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

As you mention in your post, the film is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025. It will be the first title officially released under what Gunn and Safran call the DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monstersfollowed by The Batman Part II by Matt Reeves on October 3, 2025. Other movies to follow Superman: Legacy include The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Swamp Thing.

According to the official Warner Bros. synopsis, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the personification of truth, justice and the American way of life, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”

“He’s a big goofball,” Gunn said of Superman at the press conference in January. “He is a very idealistic Kansas country boy. His biggest weakness is that he will never kill anyone and he doesn’t want to hurt a living being. And I like that innate goodness of Superman as his defining characteristic.”

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: make a good movie Superman It must be one of the hardest things in film. But after peacemaker I think Gunn is the right person for another try.