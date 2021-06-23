Harley Quinn will be wearing two outfits throughout The Suicide Squad, with one of them coming straight from Rocksteady’s game.

The Suicide Squad, the director’s new film James Gunn, recently had a trailer, where we saw more of the character that the actress will play Margot robbie: Harley quinn. On an interview with IGN, the director claimed to have been inspired by the video game Batman: Arkham City for one of the two outfits that the girl will wear in this feature film.

The Suicide Squad will premiere on August 6.James Gunn mentioned, that he constantly gets questions about both Harley Quinn outfits. The director finally spoke about the second outfit, which comes directly from the design seen in Batman: Arkham City. After seeing various options in different media (comics, series, movies, video games), James said that Rocksteady’s video game outfit was “the one you liked the most”.

Although there are minor differences, what Harley Quinn wears in Arkham City and The Suicide Squad is clearly similar. However, James Gunn decided to add something else to the design: a jacket. The director described it as “putting his own spin on the outfit,” and took the liberty of adding a phrase on the back: “Live Fast, Die Clown”.

Harley Quinn first appeared in Batman: The Animated Series, in 1992. Over the years, this girl has had a myriad of appearances and outfits, looking different throughout the Rocksteady trilogy. Arkham City, for its part, is among the most successful Batman titles, and now this video game will be partially reborn in The Suicide Squad, thanks to the preference of its director.

The film will premiere in cinemas and HBO Max, the next 6th August.

