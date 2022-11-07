The Co-CEO of the A.D Studios, James Gunntook to Twitter head on after reading several posts about the “rescue” of the TV series that fans liked and still like how Legends of Tomorrow and although he said he was open to any type of interaction, at the moment the aim of the production is to set up a solid project based on films, TV series and cartoons.

I opened Twitter at the end of a long creative weekend to see the numerous tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow and #ReleaseTheAyerCut and fan support for other DC projects over the years. Most of these requests were exciting and very respectable. As the new (and first ever) CEO of DC Studios, Peter and I think it’s important to recognize you, the fans, and let you know that we listen to your different wishes for DC’s future paths.

