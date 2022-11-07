The Co-CEO of the A.D Studios, James Gunntook to Twitter head on after reading several posts about the “rescue” of the TV series that fans liked and still like how Legends of Tomorrow and although he said he was open to any type of interaction, at the moment the aim of the production is to set up a solid project based on films, TV series and cartoons.
I opened Twitter at the end of a long creative weekend to see the numerous tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow and #ReleaseTheAyerCut and fan support for other DC projects over the years. Most of these requests were exciting and very respectable. As the new (and first ever) CEO of DC Studios, Peter and I think it’s important to recognize you, the fans, and let you know that we listen to your different wishes for DC’s future paths.
Then he continued with:
Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been reduced due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening and open to anything as we embark on this journey and will continue to do so for the next few years, but all of our initial focus is on the story that goes on, sculpting the new DCU and telling the greatest story ever told in multiple movies, TV shows and animated projects. We invite all DC fans from across the multiverse, and everyone else too, to this new universe. We can’t wait to reveal more.
