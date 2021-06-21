Marvel vs. DC in the movies? Although the two companies compete, there are times when characters on both sides have crossed stories in the comics, as seen in the early 2000s.

James Gunn, renowned director of The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy, does not lose hope to see the superheroes of both publishers reunited in a single film, as confirmed on his Twitter account.

This occurred when the filmmaker was asked who would win a fight between members of the Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy, to which Gunn replied “The fans.”

Gunn responds as to who would win a match between the Squad and the Guardians. Photo: Capture TW @JamesGunn

However, he later elaborated and confirmed that the expected crossover between the characters of Marvel Studios and DC Films has already been raised .

The filmmaker explains that he has had conversations with both companies to carry out the cinematographic crossover. Photo: Capture TW @JamesGunn

“I have spoken casually about it with the powers at the helm of both Marvel and DC. I’d love for it to happen. I don’t think it’s very likely, but I don’t think it’s impossible either. That said, watching crossovers and mixing all the time for me has less charm than a good story, “Gunn explained, much to the surprise of comic book fans.

James Gunn confirms post-credit scenes and length of the Suicide squad

To clarify some doubts from the fans of the franchise, the filmmaker revealed last Tuesday, June 15, through Twitter, some details of the film and, above all, how long it will last.

“Two hours and twelve minutes in The Suicide Squad. It is a somewhat inaccurate dream “, specified the director in the popular social network. He also pointed out that the time was not planned by him or by any member of Warner Bros and that everything was taken from the material they had.

James Gunn indicates duration of The Suicide Squad. Photo: TW @JamesGunn