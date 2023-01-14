James Gunn and peter safran They are the new directors of DC Studios, and since they take action on the matter to renew the environment and the heroes They have received a lot of criticism that, for his part, the director tries to deny and clarify, whenever the opportunity presents itself. On this occasion James Gunn clarified news about Superman.

My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet. Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t. We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them. 🧜‍♂️ https://t.co/2SGWV2RSI7 —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 13, 2023

In December 2022, we learned of Henry Calvin’s departure from the DC universe. It was revealed that he would no longer be Superman, but it was also announced that this was because of a renewal of the DC universe that would bring a younger version of the hero. However, in early 2023 a rumor emerged about who would play the young Kryptonian hero.

Supposedly, jacob elordi The Kissing Boothwould have been chosen as the new Superman, this information was tagged on Twitter, however, James Gunn was quick to deny the news.

“It seems to me that no one has been cast as Superman yet. The casting, as I almost always do, will be selected after the script is finished, or almost finished, and this is not the case yet. It is true that we will announce some things shortly, but the casting of Superman will not be one of them.

So now we know for sure that the movie of Superman It will still take time to arrive, and also the details of it.

James Gunn at DC Studios

James Gunn and Peter Safran are the new and highest managers of DC Studios, they will retain these positions for at least four years. They already mentioned that they want to refresh the entire DC universe and started by creating a new vision of Superman.

Despite the fact that they are highly criticized and fans still have little confidence in the rumored projects, James Gunn has expressed confidence in the creative vision he shares with Safran.

Let’s see what they have to offer.

