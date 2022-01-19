Almost a week after Peacemaker premiered with its first three episodes, DC Comics fans are going crazy. Now more than ever they want the DCEU movies to come out. Just recently John Cena, the star of Peacemaker, said he was very interested in crossing over with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. And this may come true.

First images of Peacemaker, the new HBO Max series. Photo: Composition/HBO Max

Recently, James Gunn, the director of Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad, revealed on the TV’s Top 5 podcast, to the delight of fans, that we will see a character from his latest series in the Black Adam film.

YOU CAN SEE: Peacemaker: insult to Batman angered Warner Bros and James Gunn responded

“It’s part of the DCEU, I mean they can use these characters. I mean, one of these characters, that people have discovered, one of these characters is used in a big future DC movie that is from here. So we are connected to all of this,” commented the talented James Gunn.

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock is Black Adam, an antihero who has a dark and overwhelming personality. Photo: Total Films

“Who knows what role these characters will play in the future? I mean, nobody knew who the Guardians of the Galaxy were, and then all of a sudden they’re massive gamers in (Avengers:) infinity war and (Avengers:) endgame. So who knows what’s going to happen to Peacemaker in ten years, five years, or whatever.”

YOU CAN SEE: Pasión de gavilanes, season 2 will arrive on the Netflix platform

There is no doubt that James Gunn and DC Comics They bring it to them, because another film that is eagerly awaited is The Batman and everything portends that it will be one of the best versions by Matt Reeves. Honestly, one of the biggest comic companies has made good deals with the best directors.

Bruce Wayne will not only play Batman, but he’ll also wield a second alias as The Drifter. Photo: composition/Warner Bros.

Peacemaker: Official Trailer