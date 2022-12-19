Since he took the reins of the DC Universe cinematic, James Gunn he found himself having to manage considerable responsibilities, which at the moment are also facing him criticisms more or less fierce by users, to which the director wanted replyat least in part.

One of the most discussed points is the fact that Henry Cavill will not return to play Superman, thus marking a point of discontinuity with past films and inevitably generating a certain discontent among many fans. Also because the actor’s abandonment of The Witcher series seemed to portend great things about his return to the super-hero par excellence, but the new projects have messed everything up.

While we’ve learned that Cavill will, in the meantime, be dabbling in a live action adaptation of Warhammer 40,000, the mystery remains as to who he’ll take on as Superman in DC’s new cinematic universe. “One of the things Peter and I were aware of when we took on our leadership of DC Studios was that a certain minority of people online were going to be, well, a little loud and not very nice, to put it mildly.” Gunn reported, speaking of the recent controversy.

“Our choices for the DCU are based on what we believe is best for DC’s story and characters who have been around for approximately 85 years. Maybe these choices will be great, maybe not, but they are made with a sincere heart and integrity, always keeping the story in mind,” explained the director.

However, James Gunn also wanted to point out how some behaviors are intolerable, while acknowledging that it gets worse: “No one likes to be harassed or defined in any way but, to tell the truth, we’ve also been through significantly worse things. disrespectful shouting will never affect our actions,” Gunn explained, who also said he expected some bloody reactions, although this can’t affect the overall picture of the DCU plans.

“I keep seeing posts with a wrong theory,” he further specified, “We have no intention of carrying out the recasting for all characters except The Suicide Squad,” Gunn explained, thus putting to rest the idea that he intends to completely disrupt the DC cinematic universe.