Movies and series based on characters from DC Comics they will now have a couple of new heads. It has just been announced that director James Gunn and producer Petter Safran will be its new directors. So they will supervise all productions from now on.

Source: Empire

The news was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter. According to them, the executives signed a 4-year exclusivity agreement with DC Studios. During this time they will be in charge of approving movies, live series and animated series of the brand.

James Gunn will be in charge of supervising the creative part, while Peter Safran takes care of business. ABoth already had a history with the brand, as Gunn directed The Suicide Squad and the Peacemaker series. For his part, the producer participated in this pair of Gunn productions, as well as in Aquaman, Shazam and their sequels.

It should be noted that there are a couple of upcoming DC productions that will not be supervised by their new directors. Some sources assure that the sequel to Joker and The Batman 2 will be on their own. Perhaps as an indicator that they will follow their own universe.

What does this mean for DC’s future in film and television?

The choice of James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-directors of DC is due to their previous successes. According to David Zaslav, president of Warner Bros., the pair have proven that they are capable of exciting superhero movie fans. That is why he considers them the right ones to start a new era in this film universe.

Source: DC Comics

What is sought with his election is to create a more cohesive strategy for the brand in cinema, TV and animation. Something that several sources had assured since before the purchase of Warner by Discovery. So now they will try to make their universe more coherent, to take advantage of all the iconic franchises of the publisher.

