In the comics, Marvel and DC Comics have already had crossovers, but James Gunn wants to bring them to the big screen. Gunn, who is working for both companies, says he has already spoken with several executives about the crossover and in fact, believes that it is not as impossible as fans say.

Answering in Twitter, Gunn said the following:

“I have casually spoken with the powers of Marvel and DC about it. I would love for it to happen. I don’t think it’s likely, but I don’t think it’s impossible either. THAT SAID, constantly watching crossovers and mashups is less charming to me than a strong story. “

Of course, this does not necessarily mean that we are going to have a crossover in the near future, because no matter how requested it is, remember that there is a lot of politics involved.

At the moment, Gunn will be launching The Suicide Squad the next 6th August, and subsequently, he will focus all his efforts on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Fountain: James Gunn