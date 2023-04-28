The red carpet of was recently held Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 which has been trampled on by many important names and among these the director’s certainly stood out James Gunn. As everyone knows by now, the director’s past in the world of superheroes does not stop atMarvel Cinematic Universeit has been months now that James Gunn has been dedicating himself body and soul to his career as creative director of DC Studios creating from scratch a program for what will be the new one DC Extended Universe.

By now it seems to be quite clear, the first film A.D programmed by the director that we will see appear on the big screen will be Superman Legacy. But who will play theMan of Steel in this new big project? Just during the red carpet of the latest film released by Marvel the journalists of variety they had the opportunity to talk about it with James Gunn and at the moment there still seems to be no sure name.

However, the creative director had the opportunity to express himself on the characteristics necessary to be a good Superman, the actor that DC Studios are looking for must be able to convey the strong humanity typical of theAzure while maintaining that idea of ​​”alien” that in any case a creature so different from us emanates. According to the director, a good Superman is also above all someone you instinctively want to give a hug.