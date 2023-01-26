We know about the cuts that Gunn and Safran are making now that they are in charge of DC Studios. The new leaders of the universe spoke openly about their decision to reform the MCU, because of this, for example, is that we will not see again henry cavill What Superman. However, on this occasion it was reported that doom patrol Y titans -of HBO Max— will not continue and everyone wonders if Gunn and Safran’s decision is behind it.

It was announced that titans Y doom patrol they will end in their fourth installment. However, despite speculation, it was revealed that it is not Gunn and Safran’s decision. It is assumed that this determination was made a long time ago. Thanks to this, the endings are contemplated and should be worthy and definitive.

It was also commented that titans Y doom patrol nor are they part of the cost cuts that were implemented following the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery. It should be noted that the direction, for this moment, is in charge of David Zaslav.

titans Y doom patrol debuted on the DC Universe platform that was born in 2018. It subsequently bequeathed its content to HBO in 2020.

For his part, James Gunn made sure to communicate that the series finales have nothing to do with the restructuring of the MCU.

The decision to end the series precedes us. But I certainly wish the best for the talented group of creators, actors, and the rest of the crew that produced both shows. https://t.co/jdqDc9TqU1 —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 26, 2023

“The decision to end the series precedes us”,

Gunn mentioned, later thanking the creative team for their work.

Definitely not all the cuts are the responsibility of Gunn and Safran. It all ends eventually, so let’s hope that series have an honorable close.

About titans

Seasons:

1 — 2018: 11 chapters

2 — 2019: 13 chapters

3 — 2021: 13 chapters

4 — 2022 and 2023, it will have 12 chapters, with a delivery in 2022 and a next one for 2023.

About Doom Patrol

Seasons:

1 — 2018: 15 chapters

2 — 2019: 9 chapters

3 — 2021: 10 chapters

4 — 2022 and 2023, will consist of 12 chapters, with a delivery in 2022 and a next one for 2023.

Both series are available on HBO Max.

