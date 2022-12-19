James Gunn Y peter safran They are the ones in charge of the path of DC Studios. Since they took the reins, they have surprised us with many changes that have not left all fans very happy. On this occasion, Gunn denied changes in the DCEU and he took a very strong stance for those who try to discredit his creative decisions for the future of DC.

The rumors that began to circulate through the network have to do with Jason Momoa (playing a new character), Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Daniela Melchior and Viola Davis, they were said to be the actors returning to the current DC universe.

However, James Gunn immediately came out to deny the rumors and said he pointed out the following:

“I keep seeing posts with this bogus theory. We are not bringing back anyone except The Suicide Squad.”

The difficulties facing the new directors of DC Studios

Later he also remarked that he and Safran knew that it would be difficult to confront fans with their opinions -mostly aggressive- about the decisions they make regarding DC Studios:

“One of the things that Peter and I knew when we took the job as directors of DC Studios, was that a certain minority of people online could be, well, loud and obnoxious, to say the least. Our picks for the DCU are based on what we think is best for the story and best for the DC characters that have been around for nearly 85 years. Maybe these choices are great, maybe not, but they come from sincere and upright hearts, and salways prioritizing history, without losing sight of it.”

He qualified that he — James Gunn — and Peter Safran try to do the best job possible. They trust the proposal they plan for DC Studios, which will also be carried out with the greatest possible care.

“No one likes to be harassed or called names, but to be honest, we’ve been through much worse. Disrespectful protests will never affect our actions. We knew there would be a turbulent period when we took on this project, and we knew that sometimes we would have to make tough decisions. —and not so obvious, especially given the contentious nature of what came before us. But this means little to us compared to our jobs as artists and custodians to help create a big and wonderful future for DC.”

James Gunn also showed his firm position, since nothing could intimidate him enough to stop him from building the DC world he has in mind.

Who is James Gunn?

He is the new Co-Chairman and Co-CEO of DC Studios.

He is a renowned American director, screenwriter and film producer.

He directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Vol. 3, as well as Suicide Squad and some of Avengerslike Endgame.

