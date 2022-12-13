These last few weeks have been quite a controversy in the film division of DC Comicsgiven that not long ago the cancellation of films such as Wonder Woman 3. And just rumors were circulating that the return of henry cavill What Supermanand the culprit of this would be the new CEO, James Gunn.

However, behind some complaints in the networks, the director declared completely the opposite, since through the platform of Twitter He replied to the fans that the saga of Superman It is the biggest priority of the company. That means, that the actor would still be on his way to return, something that had already been stipulated months ago with the premiere of Black Adam.

Yes of course. Superman is a huge priority, if not the biggest priority. —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 10, 2022

Yes, of course. Superman is a big priority, if not the biggest priority.

It is worth mentioning that some time ago it was commented that James Gunn he dislikes cavillsomething that a public figure like The Den of Nerds, and that same led users to ask the director for this. However, shortly after he denied this information, so the actor’s participation remains intact for the man of steel.

So weird. You seemed so plugged in! Anyway, I just had forty people reach out to me to say you just got kicked out of your Mom’s basement. So sorry, man. —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 10, 2022

So weird. You seemed so connected! Anyway, forty people came up to me and told me that you just got kicked out of your mom’s basement. I’m sorry man.

For now, the new movie has not been announced. Superman.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Gossip always comes out, especially in the world of movies, but you don’t have to believe everything until the main people involved give statements. James Gunn has been profiled as being cool, so he shouldn’t have a problem with actors.