The co-CEO of DC Studios recently denied these rumors about an alleged video game based on The BatmanSpeculation arose from a report by Puck News, which suggested that Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment was developing a title set in the same universe as the 2022 film. However, Gunn He was clear when answering in Threadsstating that “unfortunately, this is not true at all.”

The idea raised expectations among fans, especially considering the legacy of the character’s previous games, such as the trilogy Arkham of Rocksteady. These titles, which defined an era in action-adventure games, set the bar very high for any possible future adaptation of the Dark Knight. The trilogy, concluded in 2015, remains a reference in the genre, and although the franchise is being partially revived with Batman: Arkham Shadowthere are no current plans for a game based on the most recent film version.

For now, the future of Batman in the world of video games remains uncertain. Although the rumor sparked the imagination of many, Gunn has made it clear that there is nothing in development related to The Batman. This does not rule out the possibility that a similar project could emerge in the future, but for the moment, we will have to make do with the current offerings and wait for any official news from DC Studios or Warner Bros. Interactive.

At the moment, the sequel of The Batman for the 2026 and the series of The Penguin for the September 20th.

Via: IGN

Author’s note: We definitely need a new AAA Batman game. It would be nice if they put the developers of Hogwarts Legacy or a team as talented as that in charge.