This year looks to be very good for the actor Chris Prattsince he has two brand new movies on the horizon, Thor: Love and Thunderand of course, JUrassic World: Dominion, where once again he will have starring roles. This relevance has been reason enough for a smear campaign to be launched against him, and given this James Gunn came out to defend him.

The user of Twitter @themeghanlodon_ is who revived the fervent desire to cancel Pratt, directly asking the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 take the paper off star lord and replace patrick wilson. This message reached the director James Gunnwho assured that anything could happen except this dismissal.

Why? Because of your invented and completely false beliefs about him? Because of something someone else told you that isn’t true? Chris Pratt will never be replaced as Star-Lord, but if he ever was, we’d all go with him.

Here’s another message from the director:

I know the church you currently attend. Do you? (The answer is no, but you heard it from someone who heard it from someone who heard it from someone who went to that church.

As is well known, Chris Pratt He is a believer in the Christian religion, which is why many think that this could automatically link him to homophobic campaigns. Something that at the time the actor denied. However, he was brought back into the spotlight thanks to a political support campaign, where comments arose that he at the time supported the campaign of donald trump.

Remember that Jurassic World: Dominion debuts the next June 10th. Subsequently, Thor: Love and Thunder will he July 8. Both only in theaters.

editor’s note: Any moment in which some well-known figure becomes relevant is quite dangerous, since certain controversial topics can be taken up again, such as what happened with Chris Pratt. Although the unconditional support that his co-workers have given him is noticeable.

Via: CNNEntertainment