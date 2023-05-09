













James Gunn declared that the creation of the Infinity Stones was invented in 90 minutes

That’s right, what you think maybe had dozens of writers agreeing in the headquarters of Marvel Studiosthen it turns out that James Gunn he came up with it in no more than 90 minutes. DC’s new honcho stated that he didn’t try very hard with the previous Infinity Stones story.

“I wrote that scene in like an hour and a half and what the Infinity Stones were and the whole MCU is based on it.”James Gunn stated to Phase Zero,” James Gunn stated. “They were ‘you know? We’re thinking about putting the power gem’ and I was like ‘that’s great, the power gem. The collector has the gem of power’ and that’s how I did that sh*t”.

You have to remember that this gem is recovered by the Guardians of the Galaxy in the first movie after defeating Ronan. They eventually give it to the Nova Corps and the rest is history.

Source: Marvel Studios

We do not doubt that many more ideas came out just like that, because that is how writers work and it is also seen that the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy it is so. We’ll see what other madness Marvel Studios will come up with in the not too distant future.

We also recommend: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Who dies? Will you leave the room crying?

James Gunn, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn came to Marvel Studios to direct the movies Guardians of the Galaxya group of heroes from the House of Ideas that did not have much relevance beyond the comics and that technically became popular thanks to the MCU.

What this director and writer brought to the MCU was certainly valuable because he not only gave direction to the space in the films of Marvel StudiosI also created many key pieces to make the last Avengers movies a success.

Now this director will focus on giving new life to the last son of Krypton in the DC Superman movies and we can only hope that he does it very well, because the character is good and deserves to entertain the public. Are you a fan of good James Gunn? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.