Right now the DC movie universe is taking a new path because the company has new managers, Peter Safran and James Gunn. And speaking of the latter, some controversies have recently been detected about his person, specifically, when he spoke of Batman movies that have already existed for many years in the film industry.

People from Twitter have collected some comments that Gunn made about works directed by great directors such as Tim Burton and Christopher Nolanwhich are comments that could throw off the most die-hard fans of the bat.

Here is one of the opinions he said about the first tape of Batman in the 90s:

Keaton had a ridiculous voice. That being said, I’d rather put up with ridiculous voice acting than horrible action sequences and performances barely worthy of the Batman TV show.

No wonder James Gunn loved The Flash so much 💀 pic.twitter.com/cAH6khaoAi — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) August 28, 2023

This has caused fans to have divided opinions, since it is recognized that Gunn He has done a good job in the cinema of this type of characters, especially with the franchise of Guardians of the Galaxy which has recently had a closure. To this is added that he seems to have a plan in DC, which he is going to start with Superman Legacyso the fans still have hope.

The now CEO of DC Films He has not come out to comment on these comments.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: The truth messed with a dangerous fandom, as many consider these movies classic gems. But, then one does not remember comments that they say in certain seasons.