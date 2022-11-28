A few days ago the Christmas special of Guardians of the Galaxywhich acts as a bridge for the third film that will be directed by the irreverent James Gunn. And although there are some arches that are closed, it seems that a doubt remained impregnated in the heads of the fans, which has to do with rocket and his gift.

In the final sequence, there is an exchange of gifts between the main characters, and just the beloved raccoon receives his respective present, which apparently is the metallic arm of the winter soldier. And given the unknown that this represents, the Gunn has answered how it was possible to take away such a precious treasure from the friend of the Captain America.

This is his answer:

She took a trip to earth and tore it off her body because she was feeling so Christmasy. —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 26, 2022

She took a trip to Earth and ripped it from her body because she was feeling very Christmassy.

This Christmas special Guardians of the Galaxy is considered canon within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it could be said that the character genuinely lost his arm. However, it could be a spare part, as it is worth remembering that this is a vibranium arm made by people from wakandan.

At the end of all the characters have an excellent celebration, even somehow he himself is present Kevin Bacon to give the team a hopeful message. No reference is given that leads us to the next film. But it’s quite captivating how they care for each other in this special video that lasts just over half an hour.

